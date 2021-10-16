Sir David Amess killing: Ex-police boss Arfon Jones faces backlash for tweet
- Published
A former police and crime commissioner has faced a backlash for a tweet posted after the killing of Sir David Amess.
In the now deleted tweet Arfon Jones, PCC for north Wales between 2016-2021, said "this is what happens" what you have a government that "shows hate".
Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative MP Fay Jones replied that Mr Jones was "not fit for public office".
The former Plaid Cymru member has since apologised for the tweet, adding that it was "untimely and offensive".
MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday.
Police said the killing was being treated as a terrorist incident.
Fay Jones said Mr Jones's comments were "completely out of line".
I appreciate your apology. You were absolutely out of line. You have a long history of attacking and disrespecting those who disagree with you. You are not fit for public office. https://t.co/ZqcDQCtlfm— Fay Jones MP (@JonesyFay) October 16, 2021
Many others criticised the comments online, with one user posting :"I hope you apologise to his family profusely; they're the ones that deserve it, not Twitter".
Other users labelled the comments a "disgrace", and accused Mr Jones of previously contributing to the political "toxicity" he claimed he was trying to express concern about.
In his apology Mr Jones said he was trying to express concern about the "toxic nature of our political discourse".
@PoliticsForAlI— Arfon Jones 🏴🏴 (@ArfonJ) October 15, 2021
I wish to apologise for my earlier tweet, it was untimely and insensitive.
What I was trying to express was concern about the toxic nature of our political discourse and the tragic consequences of such toxicity.
Mr Jones has been asked to comment.