Aberdare shooting: Three cleared of attempted murder
- Published
Three men have been found not guilty of attempted murder after shots were fired at a house.
Oliver Pearce, James Drakes and Ricky Webber, were cleared by a jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
Pearce, 31, and Drakes, 34, previously admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having a firearm in public.
Webber, 29, was found not guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
But he was found guilty of having a firearm in a public place.
After the case, South Wales Police said the three travelled to the house, in Windsor Street, Trecynon, in Pearce's white BMW on 1 February.
They pulled up outside where Pearce and Drakes got out of the car and began shouting the occupant's name, the force said.
It added that Drakes shot a handgun a number of times through an upstairs window from inside the car before the three sped from the scene.
Investigators found two bullets stuck in the roof, having gone through the upstairs bedroom window and ceiling.
Pearce was arrested the following day and Webber two days later. Drakes was arrested on 11 February.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lewis said: "Crimes involving firearms are extremely rare. These were very serious offences and I hope the convictions sends a clear message."
The three men have been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on 5 November.