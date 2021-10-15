Wattstown: Work to stabilise landslip-hit coal tip to start
Emergency work to stabilise a landslip-hit coal tip is set to begin, a council has said.
The landslide at Wattstown Standard Tip, Rhondda Cynon Taf, happened during heavy rain in December 2020.
The council said the slip has continued to deteriorate following the initial incident and the work at the site would aim to prevent future landslides.
A section of the privately owned tip, measuring between 40 to 50m slipped in the rain, it was reported last year.
The work at the site, which will start on Monday, will be carried out by the Coal Authority and funded by the Welsh government.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said: "Working with Welsh government and the Coal Authority, the council continues to monitor its former colliery sites as a priority - particularly in light of increased rainfall brought by climate change.
"Residents will notice works activity on site from next week, taking advantage of the better weather conditions before the winter months arrive."
Elsewhere in the county, "good progress" was being made to stabilise a slope above the site of a February 2020 landslip in Tylorstown, the council also said.