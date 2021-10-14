Blackwood: Handcuffed man died from drugs, report finds
- Published
A man who died after being handcuffed by police on a high street collapsed after taking drugs, a police watchdog has said.
Simon Love, 32, was stopped on High Street, Blackwood, by Gwent Police officers on 25 June, 2018.
After being cuffed he was heard wailing "like he couldn't breathe", and died at the scene.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no evidence officers' actions led to his death.
In a report, published following the inquest in Newport, the IOPC said there was no conduct to justify bringing disciplinary proceedings against them.
A witness told the inquest jury a police officer put his knee on Mr Love's back, while his other leg was on the floor, however another said it did not look like the officer used excessive force.
The investigation report was shared with the coroner, Mr Love's family and Gwent Police in November 2019.
Police were flagged down by members of the public after Mr Love was seen in a "zombie-like state" and acting in a "concerning manner," Newport Coroner's Court heard this week.
The IOPC said Mr Love was acting "erratically" on the pavement.
An officer held Mr Love's arm as he was walking toward a busy road. An ambulance and the attendance of further officers were requested, it said.
It said CCTV showed Mr Love walking in circles before stumbling and falling to the ground.
The report said Mr Love was cuffed at 14:35 BST and placed on his side so an oxygen mask could be put on and he could be treated.
At 14:47 an officer called the control room to say Mr Love was struggling to breathe and at 14:52 they messaged that he unresponsive.
Officers removed his cuffs a "couple" of minutes later while continuing resuscitation attempts.
A paramedic arrived at 15:00 and an ambulance "five minutes" later, however Mr Love was pronounced dead at the scene at 15:48.
IOPC Wales' director, Catrin Evans said: "In our view the officers acted appropriately in the face of a medical emergency.
"The early decision to handcuff Mr Love was proportionate and necessary as, while not aggressive, he was clearly in need of medical help and there was a risk of him trying to leave or stepping into a busy road.
"Officers kept him handcuffed to help administer urgent medical treatment."
She said with hindsight the cuffs could have been removed "slightly earlier".
"We are of the view officers did their best in the challenging circumstances of a dynamic medical emergency."
A post-mortem examination found Mr Love died of the "toxic effects" of drugs including cocaine.
The IOPC recommended it be considered whether the officers involved in stopping Mr Love required further training on matters such as treatment of seizures.