In pictures: Queen's visit to officially open Senedd
In her first visit to Wales for five years, the Queen has officially opened the sixth Senedd term in the Welsh Parliament.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined the Queen on her visit to Cardiff Bay.
The Queen told the Senedd "it is a source of pleasure" the family "have had homes in Wales and experienced its very special sense of community".
Shocked and excited pupils from Mount Stuart Primary School in Cardiff were among crowds that greeted the Royal party in front of the Senedd.
Prince Charles and Camilla were first to walk the red carpet where a 21-gun salute sounded outside the Senedd to mark the Royal party's arrival.
Mark Drakeford and Presiding Officer Elin Jones greeted the Queen on the Senedd steps before heading into the building where the Welsh National Opera's youth branch performed traditional Welsh folk song Ar Lan yr Môr.
Welsh government ministers Vaughan Gething and Leslie Griffiths were not the only ones invited to the ceremony. People nominated as Covid community champions for how they have helped others were also among the guests, as well as a family from Afghanistan living in Wales who fled the Taliban.
The Queen was led into the Senedd chamber by mace bearer Shaz Khan, who described the experience as a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
Mr Khan, who has been working as a Senedd security officer for three years, placed the "not that heavy" mace in its sconce to signify the official opening before speeches from the first minister and the Queen.
Addressing the chamber during the ceremonial opening, the Queen said the people of Wales had much to be proud of during the pandemic: "We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months, from key workers to volunteers who have done so much to serve their communities.
"They are shining examples of the spirit for which the Welsh people are so renowned, a spirit which I have personally encountered so many times."
The Queen said measures had been taken to "strengthen the foundations" of Wales' parliamentary democracy since she opened the Senedd in 2016, but added there were "many challenges ahead" after signing a commemorative parchment during the ceremony.
After just more than an hour stay in the Bay, Her Majesty the Queen headed back to Cardiff Central Station to depart on the Royal train.
