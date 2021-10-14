Cardiff train fall: Conductor cleared of endangering safety
A train conductor has been found not guilty of endangering the safety of a passenger who fell between a train and a platform at a Cardiff station.
Nigel Lawless was on the train on 25 July 2019 when Gavin Davies fell as he tried to get off while the doors were closing at Radyr.
Mr Lawless did not step onto the platform to observe the doors closing and did not see Mr Davies fall.
A jury at Cardiff Crown Court cleared Mr Lawless after a trial.