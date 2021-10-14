Nurse pay: RCN in formal dispute with Welsh government over 3% rise
- Published
A nurses' trade union has lodged a formal dispute with the Welsh government over a 3% NHS pay rise.
Wales' health minister previously announced the rise recognised "the dedication and commitment of hardworking NHS staff".
But the Royal College of Nursing Wales' (RCN) director said nurses now felt "undervalued".
The Welsh government said it followed recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body and Dentist Review Body.
RCN Wales director Helen Whyley said a formal trade dispute would warn the government that if it would not open pay negotiations, the trade union body would begin steps towards industrial action.
"For the past 18 months nursing staff have gone above and beyond in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now they feel undervalued, disenfranchised and angry," she said.
Ms Whyley said 94% of the trade union body's members voted that a 3% pay rise was "totally unacceptable".
"Despite the first minister announcing £991m of new funding available for NHS Wales, none of it has been earmarked for nurses' pay," she said.
"Patients are waiting for treatment and care and nursing staff are needed to deliver that."
She added on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "Nobody wants to rush into any form of industrial action, but my members and nurses, they're really clear: 94% of them voted to say that 3% is not acceptable.
"We want the government to get back round the table, we want to get this sorted out, we want more nurses to be better valued and stay in our NHS so we can get on with doing what we do well as nurses - caring for patients."
'Anger and frustration'
She also called on the Welsh government to address "over 1,700 vacancies for registered nurses" in NHS Wales.
RCN Wales board chair Richard Jones said: "We do not wish to take steps towards industrial action, but the anger and frustration of our members is clear."
In response, the Welsh government said the 3% for NHS staff was a recommendation "based on evidence submitted by all parties including trade unions".
"We hope NHS workers understand how much we value their work and appreciate everything they have done."
It said it has had "a number of constructive meetings" on how to "enhance the pay award for NHS Wales".
"While it is disappointing that the RCN felt unable to participate in these discussions, we remain committed to offering a package of enhancements within the funding available.
"While we want to invest in our workforce we also need to invest in delivering vital NHS services."
It added that on top of the pay rise, it had awarded NHS staff a one-off payment of £735 per person - which after deductions, would be £500 for most.