Builth Wells fire: Flats to be demolished over safety fears
A block of flats which was damaged in a fire will be demolished over safety concerns, police have said.
A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and was bailed following the fire on Lion Lane in Builth Wells, Powys, on 3 October.
Dyfed-Powys Police and fire officers are carrying out a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
Officers said an assessment showed the building was structurally unsafe.
A cordon will remain in place around the building for a number of weeks to allow specialist contractors to safely demolish it.
