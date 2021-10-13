Soldier shouted 'I want to die' before being Tasered by police
An ex-soldier shouted "I want to die" seconds before he was Tasered by a police officer, an inquest has heard.
Platoon Sgt Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died after officers were called in June 2016 over concerns about his behaviour.
He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.
Former Dyfed-Powys PC Oliver West said he had "no other option" but to fire, claiming Mr Beynon had tried to charge.
Other witnesses, including Mr West's then-colleague PC Sian Beynon, have said they did not see Mr Beynon get to his feet before the officer discharged his weapon.
Police officers responded to a report from a neighbour concerned about a man walking down a road barefoot.
Officers found Mr Beynon unresponsive on the floor, "bleeding profusely" from the neck, the court heard.
Mr West, one of two officers who responded, told the jury he had drawn his Taser within about eight seconds of arriving, believing there was a "high-level threat".
He added: "I shouted 'hello' twice. I got within about five to six feet from him and then in one movement he got to his feet.
"He shouted 'I want to die' and then he almost stumbled into the charge towards me."
Mr West said he "didn't know what his intentions were" and felt he had to "defend" people around him.
He said Mr Beynon took a step back and fell after he was Tasered, before he and PC Beynon administered first aid.
PC Beynon previously told the inquest she did not see Mr Beynon rise up, but claims to have been aware of movement, before seeing him fall.
Asked by Sophie Khan, a lawyer for Mr Beynon's family, why he did not warn Mr Beynon before firing, Mr West said: "A warning should be given unless it's inappropriate in the circumstances."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct counsel Robert Harland asked whether Mr Beynon's mental health had factored into his decision.
Mr West said he was aware Mr Beynon could be having a mental health crisis but "the thing overriding my mind was the threat assessment".
Police have previously denied the Taser killed Mr Beynon, whose family believe a welfare check should have been carried out after a 999 call.
The inquest continues.