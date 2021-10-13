Gwent Police: Paul Chadwick admits inappropriate relationships
A former police officer who had inappropriate relationships with women he met while working has admitted two charges of misconduct in public office.
Paul Chadwick, 51, served as a constable with Gwent Police until he retired in June.
Newport Crown Court heard he met both women while carrying out his duties as a police officer in 2020.
He was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned sentencing, saying there were "unusual circumstances" surrounding the case.
Chadwick was released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 13 December.
'Let colleagues down'
The court heard Chadwick entered into an inappropriate relationship between January and April, and another between dates in May last year.
Deputy Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said as soon as the force became aware of the allegations, they were referred to the IOPC in line with procedure.
"Every day the vast majority of our officers work hard to deliver an excellent service and to build the confidence of our communities," she said following the plea hearing.
"Individuals like Chadwick let their colleagues and communities down by not upholding our high standards of behaviour that the force and public expects from police officers. There is no place for this type of behaviour in Gwent Police."