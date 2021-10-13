Pontardawe crash: Tributes to 'Eddie the Cobbler', 87
Tributes have been paid to a "larger than life" 87-year-old grandfather who died in a single-vehicle crash in Pontardawe on Monday.
Thomas Edward Thomas, known as "Eddie the Cobbler", ran a shoe repair and key cutting shop in Aberavon shopping centre, Port Talbot, for 43 years.
Mr Thomas was said to have idolised his partner Gwyneth Morgan, who was injured in the crash.
His step-sons and grandson described him as "a well-loved figure".
In a tribute, his family said he was a keen snooker player, known from his years playing at the Top Club, Jubilee and Pontardawe Working Men's Club.
"Over the years he has run a cobblers shop in Morriston, where he will be most remembered as larger than life," they said.
"He was a well-loved figure... he could be heard before he was seen."
