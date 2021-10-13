NHS Wales facing its most challenging period, says chief exec
The Welsh NHS is experiencing its "most challenging period" since the start of the pandemic, according to its chief executive.
Dr Andrew Goodall said attempts to deal with the backlog in planned treatments were still being hampered by the prevalence of Covid-19.
He said numbers in hospital with Covid are still at a "significant" level.
Measures in hospitals to stop it spreading are also adding to the delays in planned treatments.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Goodall said: "Even with all of the extraordinary efforts that have taken place over the past 20 months, this is the most challenging period of time.
"We've actually seen months where high, if not record numbers of patients, are coming into our system.
"The numbers are increasing. We are probably at the fullest that we've seen across our system in the past 20 months at this stage."
He said healthcare providers were still dealing with "significant numbers" of Covid-19 patients amid high levels of the virus within communities.
"Whilst the number of patients being hospitalised [with Covid] are much lower than we've seen over the last 20 months or so, it still means that we have patients who are affected by lots of the precautions that would take place within our hospital and our healthcare environments," he said.
Asked why patients awaiting planned surgery in Wales were five times more likely than those in England to have to wait more than a year for treatment, Dr Goodall said it was vital to do more to improve access to care.
"Before we came into the pandemic, we had some issues around our waiting times and have been focusing on actions to improve that", he said.
"We have had too many patients not able to access our services.
"We have got a responsibility to make sure that we can speed up the access to care and make sure that we have other plans."