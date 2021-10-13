Deeside woman in court over Ethan Ross scooter death
A woman has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old in a crash between a car and a scooter.
Ethan Ross died two days after the scooter he was riding was in a crash with a car on the A55 near St Asaph, Denbighshire, on 12 September 2020.
Chantelle Gleave, 22, from Shotton, Flintshire, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
She was granted bail and will appear at Mold Crown Court on 11 November.