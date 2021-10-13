Social media abuse: Jack Sargeant calls for action
- Published
A politician whose father took his own life has said he was the victim of abuse which referred to suicide.
Jack Sargeant, Member of the Senedd (MS) for Alyn and Deeside, said "abuse on social media is very common".
Carl Sargeant, Jack's father, took his own life in November 2017 after he was sacked from the Welsh government by then First Minister Carwyn Jones.
Jack Sargeant called for social media platforms to do more to regulate messages that are sent online.
Carl Sargeant had served as the member for Alyn and Deeside from 2003 to 2017, with his son winning the seat after his death.
"Just think about that, would you go and say that to anyone else?", Jack told BBC's Walescast podcast.
"Maybe it's worse because I'm a politician - I deserve to be scrutinised but I don't deserve to be abused in that way.
"So I do think the social media companies do need to do more, because It's not just in politics, we've seen footballers, and Marcus Rashford is a perfect example of that.
"I've seen other people suffer, whether it's Twitter, or Instagram or various other platforms."