Anglesey child kidnap gang sentences 'leniency' review
- Published
The sentences of a gang of six people jailed for conspiring to abduct a child on Anglesey are to be reviewed.
They claimed they were rescuing the child from satanic ritual abuse.
The group of "vigilantes" were jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court last month for between four and 17 years for the knife-point abduction in November last year.
However the Attorney General's office is to consider whether the sentences of all six were unduly lenient.
Anke Hill, 51, of Holyhead, Anglesey snatched the child, who was returning home from school, as Wilfred Wong, 56, of Camden, London, held a knife to the foster carer's throat.
Hill was jailed for 14 years and five months and Wong was given a 17-year jail sentence.
Four others were jailed for helping the conspiracy.
Janet Stevenson, 67, and her husband Edward Stevenson, 69, of Crawley, West Sussex, who were jailed for 15 and eight years respectively, for playing an "essential" role, including hiring the getaway car.
Jane Going-Hill, 60, and Kristine Ellis-Petley, 58, both of Holyhead, were each jailed for four years having acted as lookouts on bridges from Anglesey to the mainland to spot any police activity.
The defendants said they believed they were saving the child from harm, but a police investigation had already concluded there had been no such abuse.
Sentencing last month, Judge Nicola Jones said the group had acted as "vigilantes".
Under the Unduly Lenient Sentences scheme, members of the public can ask the Attorney General to examine sentences handed down by crown courts in Wales and England within 28 days.
The Attorney General's office confirmed the cases are under consideration.