Corris crash: Michael Peel's family pays tribute to motorcyclist
Family of a motorcyclist who died following a collision with another motorcycle have paid tribute to him.
Michael Peel, 47, was involved in a crash on the A487 in Corris, Gwynedd, at about 12:20 BST on Sunday.
Ambulance crews, including an air ambulance, responded but Mr Peel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Peel's family said he was "much-loved by his wife, Claire, and their daughter, Imogen".
In a statement, his family offered their "profound thanks" to the emergency services and members of the public who tried to help.
Mr Peel was from Northern Ireland, where his brother David still lives, but lived with his family in Llanrwst, Conwy county.