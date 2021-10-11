Llanelli woman in court charged with killing child in crash
- Published
A woman has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a child was killed in a car crash in Carmarthenshire.
Lucy Dyer, 23, of Heulwen Terrace, Llanelli, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Monday.
The crash happened at the Hoel Goffa crossroads at 21:00 BST on Friday.
She has also been charged with driving a vehicle with excess alcohol and was remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 12 November.
Ms Dyer spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth and address at the hearing.