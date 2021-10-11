Simon Love: Man died on Blackwood High Street
A man was heard wailing "like he couldn't breathe" after being handcuffed by police, an inquest heard.
Simon Love, 33, died on Blackwood High Street after being stopped by officers, jurors in Newport were told.
Members of the public flagged down police after Mr Love was seen in a "zombie-like state" and acting in a "concerning manner" in June 2018.
A post-mortem examination found he died of the "toxic effects" of drugs including cocaine.
CCTV footage was shown of Mr Love walking down Blackwood High Street, and then being held by a police officer, before falling.
One witness described him as "somewhat intoxicated" and "gurning".
She said she later saw him on the floor with his hands handcuffed behind his back "wailing like he couldn't breathe".
"The police officer had his knee placed on the back of Simon's back, and his other leg was on the floor," she added.
She said the officer was "kneeling on his back", adding: "I didn't like what I saw so I just walked away".
'Zombie-like'
The counsel for Gwent Police said the witness did not mention Mr Love was "wailing like he couldn't breathe" when she gave a statement to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2018.
In a statement read to the court Adrian Turner, an estate agent who works on Blackwood High Street, said Simon Love appeared "not in this world and was zombie-like".
He said he believed Mr Love could not have been let go by the police, and was "dangerous".
Mr Turner added: "The officers acted exactly as I would have expected in such circumstances."
Luke Phillips, who owned a tile shop on Blackwood High Street, said Mr Love "staggered and stumbled" down the street.
He said the police officer "was over the top of him" and was "trying to hold him on the ground".
The inquest heard Mr Love was initially handcuffed, but his "condition deteriorated" and the handcuffs were removed.
In his statement in 2018, Mr Phillips said: "It didn't look like the police officer was using excessive force."
Simon Love had taken cocaine in the past and had a history of mental health problems and substance misuse, jurors heard.
The inquest continues.