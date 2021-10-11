Police constable to lose job after he admits breaking Covid rules
A North Wales Police constable will lose his job after breaching Covid rules during Wales' winter lockdown.
Mark Lee, 43, said he was not aware of recent regulations when he went for a walk with his partner 20 miles from his home on 29 December 2020.
He told his colleague he was not isolating after his positive Covid test as he had no symptoms.
Two other charges were dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.
Lee admitted a charge of breaching Regulation 37 of the Wales Coronavirus Restrictions 2020, at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He had been walking with his partner and her child at Cwm Idwal in Snowdonia some 20 miles from his home address in Colwyn Bay.
Richard Orme, defending, said his employment with the force will now be terminated as a result of his guilty plea.
"Mark Lee was struggling for some time fighting his own demons, suffering with mental health issues," he said.
"He could clearly have gone for exercise at a location nearer to where he resided. The greatest sentence for him is the loss of employment. He apologises because he is aware other officers have issued tickets for similar offences."
The district judge Gwyn Jones told him everyone had to take exercise without using vehicles to travel.
"At that time it was serious because we were all in a difficult period when Covid-19 was going through our communities," he said.
Lee was ordered to pay a £600 fine, with £700 costs and a £60 surcharge.