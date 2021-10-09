Aberporth Village Hall: Memories from 90 years of events
For close to 90 years, Aberporth Village Hall has been a community hub at times of strife and war, during times of celebration and commemoration.
But thanks to the Ceredigion coastal environment, it's fair to say the 1930s building has seen better days.
In a few weeks, the bulldozers will move in to demolish the hall, with plans for a brand new £1.1m venue to be completed in two years' time.
A farewell service of thanksgiving will be held on Saturday.
The paint is peeling, some of its wooden panels are crumbling and the rather rickety roof has taken a beating.
But over the years the hall has been the venue for Christmas concerts, eisteddfodau, and even the mighty Giant Haystacks has wrestled here. It was also home to the local Urdd group.
Sue Lewis, a trustee of the hall, said it cost about £70 when it was built in 1935.
"A group of local people decided that it was time Aberporth had its own hall, and they all put some of their own money in, and created this hall.
"Nearly 90 years later, it is still here. VE Day was commemorated here. There was a service with the vicar and thanksgiving that war was over.
"There have been plays, dramas, eisteddfodau over the last 90 years and thousands upon thousands of people have used this hall."
John Davies is 96 years old. Known locally as John y Graig, he can remember the hall being built.
"I used play around the foundations, before the woodwork was put up," he said.
Mr Davies also remembers it as a popular venue for films.
"I remember the very first film that came there. It was called While London Burns and I remember there was a blonde involved, and I don't know whether she got burnt to death or something. I went home crying anyway. That would have been 1936 or 1937."
On Saturday afternoon, a special farewell service of thanksgiving will be held by the Reverend Chris Frost with a special performance by Blaenporth Choir.
Conductor Margaret Daniel said it would be a huge honour for the choir to perform at the hall's final performance.
"I remember the Aberporth eisteddfodau. If the eisteddfod didn't finish until 2am, it wasn't a worthwhile eisteddfod," she recalled.
"It will be a great honour to perform on Saturday. We're very happy to have had the invitation. We'll be singing Myfanwy and Y Dref Wen by Tecwyn Ifan."
The demolition will begin during the week of 18 October.
Local councillor Gethin Davies said the "future looks very bright" for the village, with plans for a new hall well advanced.
The project has already attracted £700,000 in grant funding, with £450,000 pledged by the National Lottery Community Fund.
But Gethin Davies admits it will be "quite emotional" for villagers when the doors finally close for the last time.