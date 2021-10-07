Armed forces to help Welsh Ambulance Service as drivers
- Published
More than 100 military personnel will help the Welsh Ambulance Service as drivers from 14 October until the end of November.
Support was sought by the service last month amid rising pressure from Covid.
It is hoped the assistance will ease this so the ambulance trust can keep providing essential services.
Ambulance chief executive Jason Killens said he was "proud and grateful" to be working with the military for the third time since the pandemic began.
A total of 110 personnel will be deployed across Wales from the Army, Navy and RAF.
They will work as non-emergency drivers to attend lower priority calls to free up ambulance resources for emergency calls where there is an immediate risk to life.
Mr Killens said: "We're proud and grateful to be working alongside the military once again, who did a superb job of assisting us on two occasions previously last year.
"The pandemic has presented a challenge like no other, but the last couple of months in particular have meant significant and sustained pressures on our ambulance service, including high levels of demand and an increase in Covid-19 related activity.
"Winter is our busiest time, and having military colleagues on board once more will bolster our capacity and put us in the best possible position to provide a safe service to the people of Wales."
Assistance was granted after a Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA) request was made.
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said: "Once again the UK's armed forces are playing a key role in the fight against Covid-19 by supporting the critical work of the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"I am hugely grateful for their commitment and expertise.
"I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who have worked incredibly hard to ensure our public services deliver for the people of Wales throughout the pandemic."
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace praised the military for providing "important support".
"The deployment of 110 personnel to support the ambulance service will ensure WAST (Welsh Ambulance Service Trust) can continue to deliver their life-saving services," he said.
As well as drivers, three members of the military will help support planning at NHS Wales.
It was revealed on Thursday that delays outside hospitals are costing ambulance crews thousands of hours as they are unable to respond to other calls.
The armed forces also helped the Welsh Ambulance Service by providing 68 personnel in April 2020 and 120 emergency service staff in December 2020, including medics.
They supported Wales' vaccine rollout in this year and gave planning advice, delivered PPE and helped with testing in Merthyr Tydfil.