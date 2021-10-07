Aberavon vicar sacked for having indecent images of children
- Published
A vicar has been sacked by the Church in Wales after being found with 219 indecent images of children.
The Rev Canon Nigel Cahill, the Rector of Aberavon, was suspended after being arrested at his Port Talbot home in June 2020.
In April he received an 18-month community order after admitting two offences of making indecent images of children.
The church's disciplinary tribunal has ordered he be expelled.
No appeal was lodged following the 5 August hearing so the deed of deposition was enrolled in the Registry of the Archbishop of Wales on Monday, the Church in Wales said.
Swansea Crown Court heard how Cahill used aliases when talking to people via Skype, and police cyber experts found his search history indicated a sexual interest in children.
Prosecutor Julie Sullivan said: "Mr Cahill said he was online talking to someone and looking at pictures of grown men.
"He said: 'I'm not denying I have looked at younger boys. It's a problem I've had for years when I'm stressed. I drink and look at pictures online'."
Jon Tarrant, defending, said all the offences were committed "in the private confines of his home".
At the time the Church in Wales said it was "deeply saddened and shocked that one of its clerics had committed such a serious offence".
"We hold all victims of child abuse in our prayers," it added.
Announcing his expulsion, the Bishop of Llandaff June Osborne said: "In the light of the exceptional seriousness of his conduct, the tribunal found that Nigel should be deposed from Holy Orders and expelled from the office of a Cleric of the Church in Wales in accordance with the relevant section of the constitution."