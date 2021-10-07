Covid in Wales: Businesses likely to stay open over winter
- Published
All businesses in Wales are likely to be able to remain open throughout the winter, the Welsh government has said.
Ministers said the most likely scenario is that Wales slowly moves out of the pandemic to a position where the virus becomes a seasonal illness.
Under the "Covid Stable" situation, restrictions could be relaxed further if cases fall.
But ministers have also planned for a "Covid Urgent" scenario if changes threaten to overwhelm the NHS.
In a statement outlining Wales' Covid winter planning, the Welsh government said this could be the emergence of a new, fast-spreading variant or if vaccine immunity levels fall, causing a rise in pandemic pressures.
It comes as Wales' case rates dip below 500 per 100,000 for the first time since mid-September.
Dr Richard Stanton, a virologist at Cardiff University, said the Welsh government should stick with current restrictions to "keep a lid on transmission rates" ahead of the winter.
He said Covid-19 was now not the only concern, with other respiratory viruses such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - a common winter bug that can cause lung problems - likely to spread too.
"All those things will put pressure on the NHS and could result in further hospitalisations.
"So we need to remain cautious and keep some restrictions in place but overall the vaccinations are doing what they should be doing. Keeping people out of hospital and stopping people from dying."
Dr Stanton said there would be reduced immunity across the board following lockdowns this autumn and winter because "on the whole a lot of people didn't catch" stronger virus strains last year.
"Lockdown measures stopped not only Covid from circulating but also the flu," he said.
"So we didn't get that boost to our immune system so this year the virus is able to spread a bit more freely and easily and we are seeing a large number of people with those viruses this year."
Mark Drakeford will confirm there will be no changes to the current regulations for the next three weeks at the Welsh government's coronavirus briefing on Friday.
Speaking ahead of the briefing, the first minister said: "We are facing a challenging winter ahead - coronavirus hasn't gone away and flu is forecast to return this winter.
"Vaccination is the best defence we have against coronavirus - the more people who are fully vaccinated, the better our chances of controlling the spread of this awful virus.
"We will continue to focus our efforts on increasing take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine across the age and priority groups and rolling out the booster vaccine too.
"We also encourage everyone who is eligible, to have their flu jab this year."
In other measures to keep Wales safe, Covid passes in nightclubs and large events will be introduced from Monday, following a narrow victory for the Welsh government in a knife-edge Senedd vote this week.
The public will be expected to show evidence of being fully vaccinated or having a recent negative Covid test.
Analysis by Steve Duffy, BBC Wales data journalist
All the indicators are pointing to an improving position with regards to Covid - case rates have been falling for the last nine days.
The spike we saw in recent weeks was driven by high numbers of under-19s, especially secondary school-age children, testing positive, ahead of vaccinations being available for this age group.
The character of this third wave spike was also influenced by record numbers of lateral flow tests coming back positive, so young people were being found to have Covid, even if not displaying symptoms.
Because so many infections have involved young people, while many older and vulnerable people have been double-vaccinated, we have not seen anything like the Covid cases in hospital beds.
Admissions have been higher in recent weeks than some early modelling predicted as likely, but numbers of patients with Covid are coming down.
On Wednesday, there were 14% fewer Covid patients in hospital beds on average than two weeks ago.
We have been seeing similar numbers in critical care for more than a month and those in ICU with non-Covid conditions outnumber Covid patients by more than two to one.
But hospital managers will still be concerned that there are more than 420 Covid patients in beds across Wales and bed occupancy is at 90% in acute hospitals, with the winter to come.
Sadly, there are still people dying of Covid and figures from the ONS this week showed 88 deaths in Wales in the latest week. But numbers are down considerably on earlier waves - and after a spike in September, they are back within the range expected by scientists.