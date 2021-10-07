Schools in Wales told to improve BAME history teaching
Schools in Wales must improve teaching of Welsh, and black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) histories and cultures, inspectors say.
Estyn's report, commissioned by the Welsh government, said teachers needed more professional support.
It found schools in multicultural areas were better at teaching the histories of BAME individuals and communities.
A majority of pupils had little knowledge of historical events that have shaped their local area, it said.
Under Wales' new curriculum, set to be rolled out in primaries in 2022 and secondary schools in 2023, all children will be taught about racism and BAME communities.
Claire Morgan, Chief Inspector for Estyn, said: "The Black Lives Matter movement renewed focus on anti-racism education and the teaching of black, Asian, and minority ethnic history and culture."
She added: "It's clear that more needs to be done to ensure that teaching and learning represents all of Wales' communities and their international connections."
The report recommends teachers would benefit from more professional learning opportunities on teaching diversity, anti-racism and ethnic minority culture and history within Wales.
'Celebrate diversity'
However, the report outlines many examples of schools effectively teaching Welsh history and the contributions of ethnic minority individuals in their curriculum.
It found leaders of Stanwell School, Vale of Glamorgan, consider how well the school represents BAME individuals and communities.
As a result, Estyn said this raises teachers' awareness of the importance of representation and inclusion in their teaching.
Ruth Williams, headteacher of Dowlais Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil, said staff are dedicated to creating a "positive, respectful and ethically informed community".
She said: "We deliver a curriculum that promotes and celebrates diversity and difference - from studying the Windrush generation, to meeting our local MP to discuss the story of the black Merthyr Tydfil boxer, Cuthbert Taylor.
"It is through these types of experiences our children are developing a deep understanding that black lives matter and that no form of racial discrimination should be tolerated."
Estyn said that when given the opportunity, pupils enjoy learning about local and Welsh history, identity and culture and the contribution of ethnic minority individuals.