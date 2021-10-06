Covid pass: Clubbers and businesses in Wales torn after vote to back them
By Zara Morgan and Catherine Evans
BBC Wales News
- Published
Businesses and music lovers have said they feel "torn" after the introduction of Covid passes for nightclubs and large events in Wales.
A knife-edge vote in the Senedd on Tuesday, with 28 politicians voting for and 27 against, will see the new rules brought in on 11 October.
Critics said the pass would divide society and make it harder for businesses to recover lockdown losses.
But others said the pass helped make people feel safer.
Lucy Rees and Holly Hermann, both 19, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, said they had already downloaded their Covid passes to be allowed into a concert on Tuesday night.
"I think it's kind of good to be honest," said Ms Rees.
"We went to go to a concert last night, we had to have the Covid pass to get in, so it was better because you feel safer.
"I was really confused to begin with... but then it was easy."
Katie Owen, 24, from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "I feel people should have the decision whether they want the vaccine or not. I've personally been double-vaxxed. I work in the music industry so I feel it's the right thing to do to make people feel safe.
"But I'm a bit torn, I feel some people are a bit scared and don't know enough about the vaccines."
But she said she would "definitely" be getting a pass.
"If you want to go to a club with your friends and they've got their vaccine passes and you haven't then you're going to be a bit stuck," she said.
Sylvia Majer, 21, from Cardiff, said: "I think they are a good idea - they don't exclude anyone, or you can just do a test.
She said the need for a pass meant it put "more pressure on people testing positive not to mix and we want to keep the rates down".
"There are issues with only using lateral flow tests because it is hard to police them, it's relying on the word of the person doing them if it is negative," she said.
'Different sides'
But some business owners said the introduction of the passes was unfair and would have repercussions for those trying to recover after the Covid lockdowns.
Skye Noman, 21, from Cardiff, who set up her Oh My Shakes business during the first national lockdown in 2020, said she thought the Covid pass would be divisive.
"It's different for everybody isn't it, some people will want the vaccine and then get their passport, other people won't for personal reasons," she said.
"And then to only allow those in who have got the passport seems a bit, I wouldn't say discriminatory, but it's making two different sides.
"We will be attending festivals and events, so it will definitely affect us because I'm sure my staff will be attending these events and will all need the passports as well."
'Unfair and undemocratic'
With Tuesday's vote causing controversy after one Conservative Member of the Senedd said he was unable to vote remotely, there have been calls for another vote.
Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said his industry was "devastated" by the decision, particularly as it was so close.
He said business owners felt "somewhat outraged" at the circumstances.
He called the decision "unfair and undemocratic" and said the NTIA had requested another vote.
"This is a fundamental vote and will impact so many businesses and so many livelihoods it cannot be taken lightly," he said.
"We're still a very fragile industry and for this to be put in place at a time of such fragility, given the fact we've got some issues around staff shortages, and trade at the moment is starting to top up the losses, the huge losses and the debt that have been built up over this period.
"You can understand why some of the operators amongst us are very concerned at this coming in.
"No one wants to compromise public health, but we also want to be treated fairly," he said.