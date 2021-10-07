Abersoch: North Wales Housing Association told to build more homes
By Llyr Edwards
BBC News
- Published
There are calls for a housing association to build affordable homes on land it owns in an area where almost 40% of properties are second homes.
Gwynedd councillor Dewi Roberts said North Wales Housing Association could build up to 15 houses on land it owns near Bryn Garmon, in Abersoch.
He said house prices in Abersoch were a "huge issue" for locals.
North Wales Housing said it had previously explored developing the site but there were "a number of barriers".
But spokeswoman Lauren Eaton-Jones said it remained "open to re-exploring options for the best use of that land".
In Abersoch, a coastal village on the Llŷn Peninsula, about 39% of homes are second homes.
Local resident Arthur Roberts, who has lived in the area all his life, said it was "extremely hard" for local people to buy homes.
"For the price of houses, you've got to be talking almost half a million pounds at least, and upwards," he explained.
"Young people, although they're working people, they still haven't got a hope in hell of buying a local home. No chance… it's very sad."
Dewi Roberts said there was plenty of land available to build homes on for local people, but nothing was being built.
"It's really difficult for local people to afford to buy due to the price of homes, which are way beyond the capability of the normal person in Abersoch," he said.
"Here in Bryn Garmon, we have a plot of land with the capacity to build possibly 10 to 15 homes, my concern is we seem to be slow moving on that.
"There is another small plot down at the entrance of the estate where there are plans, which have been already drawn up, for two houses. Clearly nothing seems to be moving and I'm concerned about that."
Ms Eaton-Jones, of North Wales Housing Association, said: "We are committed to providing more homes across north Wales and welcome discussions with Gwynedd council and councillor Roberts on the housing challenges in Abersoch.
"We have previously considered the corner plot site identified by councillor Roberts but there were a number of barriers at the time.
"In consultation with local people and our partners we remain open to re-exploring options for the best use of that land."