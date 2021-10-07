Ambulance delays costing crews thousands of hours
By Owain Clarke
BBC Wales health correspondent
- Published
Long delays outside hospitals are costing ambulance crews thousands of hours when they are unable to respond to other calls, a new report has found.
It found frequent delays were having a "detrimental" impact on the NHS's ability to care for patients.
A Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report looked at patient delays between April 2020 and March 2021.
During this period, crews had to wait more than an hour to transfer patients on no fewer than 32,699 occasions.
"It's an entire system issue. I'm not under any illusion that's an easy fix for anyone, but we do need the system to work closely together," said Alun Jones, interim chief executive of HIW.
They key findings of the report include:
- Handover delays causing increased risk to patient safety, both for those waiting in ambulances or those waiting in the community for an ambulance
- Ambulance staff feeling frustrated at their inability to effectively carry out their roles as a consequence of delays
- Staff worried about difficulties in getting patients access to toilets or food and drink, and concerns about infection control while patients wait in the back of ambulances
- Concerns about processes to escalate concerns if a patient deteriorates
The review was based on assessment, interviews and surveys with more than 400 NHS staff and more than 100 patients.
HIW makes clear that handover delays are not directly an ambulance service problem, but symptomatic of problems across the entire health and social care system.
A&Es become overcrowded when hospital wards are full and hospital wards become full when there are delays in discharging patients.
The report makes 20 recommendations and says the ambulance service, health boards and Welsh government need to work together to make improvements.
Claire Roche of the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "Our emergency ambulance service exists to deliver life-saving immediate care and to take patients promptly to hospital for the necessary treatment.
"For the Welsh Ambulance Service, this is about getting to the root cause of the issue in order to resolve it, rather than adapting to a situation so that it becomes the new normal.
"We welcome the fact that Health Inspectorate Wales is shining a light on this issue, and we will continue to work with colleagues in health boards and Welsh government to make improvements."
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said the review "demonstrates the impact that the enormous pressures on the NHS are having".
"The NHS in Wales is working relentlessly to cope with current levels of demand and to ensure everyone waiting for care is seen as soon as possible," he added.
"Staff are doing all they can to continue delivering care for those who need it. We thank them and the public for doing all they can to support the NHS."
The Welsh government said: "Health boards are responsible for improving ambulance patient handover times and we expect to see them deliver improvement in this area.
"A broad range of actions are already in place, including recruitment of additional ambulance clinicians, creation of urgent primary care centres and a new national programme to support people to return home from hospital when ready."
"We will continue to work with the chief ambulance services commissioner, WAST and Wales' wider health and care system to improve quality of care, patient experience and staff wellbeing."