Covid: Bereaved families in Wales to ask Mark Drakeford for inquiry
By Jordan Davies
BBC News
- Published
Campaigners who lost loved ones during the pandemic are set to ask the first minister to hold a Wales-specific public inquiry.
Members of Covid Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru will meet Mark Drakeford on Thursday afternoon following an invite from the first minister.
All five members will discuss different topics with Mr Drakeford, such as care home deaths and hospital infections.
Mr Drakeford has previously said he was "not in favour of rival inquiries".
Group founder Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees believes Wales' handling of pandemic should not be a "footnote" in a UK-wide inquiry.
"Decisions made in Wales need to be investigated in Wales," she said, adding "a UK inquiry is going to be massive".
Ms Marsh-Rees lost her father Ian to Covid last October after he was admitted to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, for a gall bladder infection.
She previously said it was "awful" to watch her father, who had been shielding at home for months to protect himself, "die gasping for breath".
She believes he caught the virus while in hospital and began campaigning for an inquiry after not being satisfied with answers from the health board.
Nearly a quarter of people who have died with Covid-19 in Wales were infected in hospital
Ms Marsh-Rees said the first minister had told the group he wanted to "listen and learn".
The Welsh government has previously stated a UK-wide inquiry was the best option for understanding the experiences of people in Wales.
But Ms Marsh-Rees said, because the pandemic had raised questions about health and social care, Wales should have its own inquiry because that is where those types of decision were made.
"We basically want what Scotland is doing - a judge-led inquiry and a human rights-based inquiry," she added.
"I'm not sure whether Mark [Drakeford] quite understands the levels of awfulness in the hospitals."
The Scottish government has confirmed it will hold its own inquiry into the pandemic, despite Nicola Sturgeon previously stating her preference was for it to be UK-wide.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that inquiry would look at "all matters related to the handling of the pandemic that are within our devolved competence".
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said the Welsh government had "no excuse" not to follow suit.
"We need to look at what happened in detail, and in public, to learns lessons for the future," he said.
However, Prof Hugh Pennington, who chaired Wales' E-coli inquiry in 2005, has warned that a Wales-specific probe would lead to "an enormous degree of overlap".
Prof Pennington said focusing solely on decision-making in Wales could result in "ignoring important information".
He also argued a Welsh inquiry would have more limited powers to make people give evidence.