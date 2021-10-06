BBC News

Rhyl Pavilion sets reopening date as flood repairs continue

Published
Image source, Denbighshire Leisure
Image caption, The flood damaged the 1891 restaurant which is named after the year the original pavilion opened

Work is under way to complete flood damage repairs to Rhyl Pavilion theatre in time for a comedy show next month.

It has been shut after a water tank burst, affecting the theatre, bars and restaurant in July.

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd said it was aiming to reopen in late November for a planned show by comedian Jason Manford.

Work to repair the restaurant on the first floor will take longer due "extensive water damage".

Phase one includes refurbishing ground-floor bars, the box office and access to the auditorium.

Image source, Google
Image caption, The theatre is due to open on 27 November but it will take longer to repairs damage in the restaurant

