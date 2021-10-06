Abersoch cafe plan for boat dealer's forecourt rejected
Plans to build a seafront cafe bar on a petrol station forecourt have been rejected following local concerns.
Boat dealer Abersoch Land and Sea wanted to revamp its forecourt, which is used mainly to refuel vessels.
A Gwynedd Council planning report said objections had been raised about noise and there were concerns about alcohol sales at a site for maritime activity.
Consultants said the forecourt's use had declined and it was looking to complement tourism in the area.
Officials rejected the plans citing a lack of proof showing a need for a new commercial unit, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
