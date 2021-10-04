Son murdered mum and lived with body for two months
- Published
A man who murdered his mother with a hammer and continued to live in her home with the body for two months, has been jailed for life.
Dale Morgan, 43, carried out the "sustained and brutal" attack on 68-year-old Judith Rhead in December 2020.
Her decomposing body was partially clothed with a plastic bag tied over her head, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Morgan, of Honeyborough Green, Neyland, will serve a minimum of 21-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to murder.
The former scout leader admitted the killing happened sometime between 10 December 2020 and 20 February 2021.
Judge Paul Thomas QC described it as a "savage and sustained attack against a defenceless woman, your mother".
Her body was found in her home in Market Street, Pembroke Dock, on 20 February.
The court heard Judith Rhead had been struck on the head 14 times with the hammer which officers from Dyfed-Powys Police found on the floor near her body.
Morgan was arrested later that day and has been in custody since, pleading guilty to murder at a hearing on 31 August.
Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Jayne Butler, said: "Judith Rhead was the victim of an horrific attack.
"The fact that it was at the hands of her own son and in her own home only adds to the cruelty and horror of what she went through."