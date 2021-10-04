Cardiff man, 20, jailed for raping woman in Bute park
A 20-year-old man has been given a 15-year extended sentence for raping a woman in a city park.
Tyler Higgins, from Brithdir Street in Cardiff, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the city's Bute Park.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the attack happened during the early hours of 15 July.
Higgins was jailed for 10 years but given an extended sentence of five years due to his risk of causing serious of harm to the public.
