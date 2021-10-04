Weather: Heavy rain warning for much of Wales
A weather warning for heavy rain has been put in place that covers large parts of Wales.
The Met Office yellow warning comes into effect at 17:00 BST on Monday.
Most of south and west Wales will be effected, along with parts of north west Wales.
Some areas could see 40-50mm of rain fall in a few hours, which could cause flooding and travel disruption. Strong winds are also expected.
The full list of areas in Wales that will be affected are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Gwynedd
- Isle of Anglesey
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan