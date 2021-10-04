House fire rescue after clothes left near log burner
- Published
A fire officer has warned against leaving clothing near open fires or log burners after a woman was rescued.
North Wales Fire and Rescue service were called to a property in Flintshire at 18:25 BST on Sunday after the woman in her sixties smelled smoke.
The fire is thought to have originated from clothing left drying in front of a log burner
The woman was rescued along with three dogs and received treatment for smoke inhalation in hospital.
Paramedics also attended the house, on Main Road, Higher Kinnerton, to carry out precautionary checks on the woman before she was taken to hospital.
"Always keep clothing and fabric well away from open fires, log burners and electric fires," said Dave Roberts, from North Wales Fire and Rescue.
"We offer free safe and well checks for all residents - a member of the service will give fire safety hints and tips, help you to formulate a fire escape plan and provide new alarms - all free of charge.
"This incident once again highlights the importance of working smoke alarms, which can give an early warning signal and allow you to escape quickly and safely in the event of a fire."