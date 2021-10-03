Covid vaccine offers for ages 12 to 15 in Wales by half-term
All 12 to 15-year-olds in Wales will be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of the October half-term, the Welsh health minister has said.
The rollout is due to gather pace this week with all health boards providing jabs, mostly at mass vaccination centres and others in schools.
Some of the most vulnerable children have already received the vaccine.
Families have been encouraged to discuss the choice to help make an informed decision.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said studies showed children were at some risk of developing long Covid despite low hospital admission rates.
"Vaccines remain our strongest defence from the virus, helping prevent harm and stopping the spread of Covid-19," she said.
"Some studies show one in seven children who have been infected with the virus are thought to have also developed long Covid.
"We have provided resources and information to help this age group make an informed choice about vaccination. I encourage parents, guardians, children and young people to discuss the vaccination together," she said.
Gill Richardson, deputy chief medical officer for vaccines, said: "We have seen the benefits that come from having as many people as possible vaccinated.
"After careful consideration of the evidence, the four UK chief medical officers recommended the vaccination of healthy 12 to 15-year-olds after consultation with experts, such as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.
"They concluded that the health benefits, combined with the additional benefits of reducing educational disruption and effects on mental health meant that vaccination should be offered.
"Children and their families will be receiving links to information with their invitation letters so they can make an informed decision about whether or not to have the vaccine," she said.
Last month the chief medical officers agreed a single dose would help to reduce disruption to education.
The recommendation that only one dose be given is related to the very rare risk of a condition called myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.
The risk is tiny after one vaccine dose and slightly higher after two, with 12 to 34 cases seen for every one million second doses.
Their decision came after the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone for most children.