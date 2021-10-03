Port Talbot: Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a grandfather who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Port Talbot.
Paul "Walter" Watkins, 60, from Neath, died after the incident on the A4241 between the Afan Way and Baglan Energy Park roundabouts.
Police are investigating the crash, which happened at about 16:45 BST on Friday.
Mr Watkins' family said: "He will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten."
They said he was "a devoted family man" who leaves behind his partner, parents, siblings, four children and three grandchildren.
Mr Watkins was "a lifelong keen motorcyclist" who worked at Mount Motorcycles in Port Talbot for several years, his family added.
"He was the best bike mechanic and friend you could ever wish for."
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.