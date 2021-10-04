Arriva bus drivers in strike ballot over pay in north Wales
- Published
Nearly 400 Arriva Wales bus drivers will be balloted for strike action due to a dispute over pay.
It affects staff at depots across north Wales, including Bangor, Llandudno, Rhyl and Wrexham.
Union Unite said the vote followed the company's "refusal to put forward an adequate pay increase".
Arriva UK Bus said it was "committed to reaching an agreement" with union officials.
Unite said industrial action could begin early next month if Arriva Wales workers voted in favour during the ballot, which will be held from 11-26 October.
Unite members working for Stagecoach South Wales voted to strike over pay and conditions last month.
The union's regional officer Jo Goodchild said drivers had been "true heroes during the pandemic".
"Disgracefully, despite all their efforts, they have been subjected to verbal abuse, sometimes even physical abuse, from passengers," she added.
"Low pay and tough working conditions have led to a significant number of bus driver shortages across north Wales and the public is facing bus services being cut on a weekly basis.
"It is time for Arriva to stop the rot, think again and give our members the decent pay award they deserve."
Arriva UK Bus said: "As the country recovers from Covid and returns to public transport, it's important that we work together to deliver the best possible service to our customers."