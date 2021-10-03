Mountain challenge: Will Renwick runs 189 Welsh peaks
By Nick Bourne
BBC News
- Published
Will Renwick's epic challenge to run up every mountain peak over 2,000ft (600m) in Wales has been fuelled by instant mash, noodles and chocolate bars.
They are easy to carry and eat when you cannot find shops or pubs when you get hungry while in the middle of nowhere.
Will has been clocking up at least 24 miles a day since starting on the 500-mile run from Swansea on 10 September.
He is set to finish on Monday at Conwy Castle and it "can't come soon enough" since injuring his ankle on Thursday.
It was sustained "pushing against the wind" during bad weather in Snowdonia.
"I'll be hobbling to the finish," he said, during a quick phone chat while dodging yet another downpour in a café in Conwy county on Saturday morning.
"It is annoying because I have been feeling fit," he said.
"The finish line can't come soon enough."
He used the early part of the challenge as part of his training.
He said running over the Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons helped to improve his stamina so some days he was able to do in excess of 30 miles.
"How can you train for this kind of thing? I've got fit during the challenge," said Will, 31, from Llancarfan in the Vale of Glamorgan.
He was a long-distance walker initially, having taken 63 days to navigate the 870-mile Wales Coast Path.
And now he also runs ultra-marathon distances, such as completing a 100-mile route around the Isle of Man.
But he said the latest challenge to climb 189 peaks in Wales back-to-back, carrying everything needed, has taken its toll on his body.
An incredible day running the tops of the Glyderau with amazing visibility all round.— Will Renwick (@WillWalksWales) October 1, 2021
Just 24 mountains left to run up out of the 189 in Wales now. 425 miles in.
The donations to @MO_Mountains really poured in today - thanks so, so much for the support. pic.twitter.com/llT3xr0GVc
"I look famished, I feel worn out, cold and hungry but I'm still going to do it," he said.
He has been fuelling on pocket-size chocolate bars throughout the day and meals of mash or noodles because they are light to carry and quick to prepare.
He spent four days carrying his own supplies over the peaks in mid Wales before he could find somewhere to stock up so, by the end of the stint, he was rationing his food.
"It was lonely and isolated," he said.
But Will, a YouTuber, and editor of Outdoors Magic, has also received kindness from strangers along the route.
There was a hill farmer who insisted he stay overnight in his caravan, feeding him soup and cake, while at Aran Fawddwy near Bala, Gwynedd.
He said the mountain ranges in Snowdonia had been the most challenging - mainly because the peaks in the Snowdon Massif and Glyderau ranges follow in quick succession, leaving little recovery time between each one.
"It's been good but the weather gods have been throwing everything against me."
Will, president of Ramblers Cymru, has been doing the run to raise funds for mental health charity Mind Over Mountains as he believes nature and the outdoors can help to improve people's sense of well-being.
Will said as well as missing his girlfriend, he was most looking forward to taking a "long bath" as he has had to use rivers or streams to bathe when away from campsites.
However, there have also been opportunities to shower thanks to "plenty of rain" along the route which is due to end at Conwy Castle on Monday at 11:00 BST, 24 days after he started.