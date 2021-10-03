Ageing stereotypes challenged in Aberystwyth photography exhibition
- Published
Getting older has not stopped punk rocker Roddy Moreno touring with his band - or Jim Young from diving head-first into freezing Welsh seas.
They have both joined 12 people aged 65 to 85 for a photography exhibition aiming to break down negative stereotypes of old age.
The images, by photographer Jon Pountney, are being shown at the This is Older exhibition launched by Age Cymru at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.
Roddy Moreno, 65, from Cardiff, tours the world with his band The Oppressed.
Jim Young, 72, from Mumbles, is a former nurse and medical researcher turned poet, photographer and wild swimmer.
Paul Searle, 68, and partner Jackie Bagnall, 61, have transformed their allotment garden in Penarth into a haven for wildlife.
A group of pantomime performers from Taibach Rugby Club proved they are anything but shy and retiring since getting their bus passes.
Gardening might be a pastime commonly associated with the older generation, but Linette Johnson, 71, does it for the benefit of the whole community in Splott, Cardiff.
All images subject to copyright