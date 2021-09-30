BBC News

Usk crash: Woman dead and three hurt in two-car collision

Image source, Google Maps
Image caption, The collision involved two cars on the A472, at its junction with the A449 in Usk

A woman has died in a two-car crash in Monmouthshire on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old, a passenger in a grey Seat Ibiza, died at the scene on the A472, at its junction with the A449 in Usk.

A man, 75, and woman, 45, travelling in the same car, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 78-year-old man driving a silver Suzuki Vitara suffered chest injuries.

All three injured people remain in hospital.

Gwent Police is appealing for information about, and dash-cam footage of, the crash which happened at about 14:20 BST.

