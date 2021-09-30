Biker dad killed in Cowbridge crash was 'amazing man'
- Published
A biker and "amazing man" killed in a crash has been named as Matthew Rouch.
The 41-year-old, from Penarth, died after the crash on his Kawasaki motorcycle, which happened at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.
His family paid tribute to a "loving father, son and brother," after the crash on the A48 near Cowbridge, between the A4222 and the B4268.
"As a family we will treasure the memories of the amazing man he was, and hold him forever in our hearts."
"Matthew will be sorely missed," they added.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.