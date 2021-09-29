Pilot David Last died after plane crash into sea, inquest told
A pilot died of head and chest injuries when his light aircraft crashed into the Irish Sea, an inquest heard.
Prof David Last's Cessna disappeared off the north Wales coast in November 2019.
Mr Last, from Llanfairfechan, Conwy county, was a highly experienced and competent pilot, the inquest in Caernarfon was told.
The coroner recorded an open conclusion due to insufficient evidence to determine why it happened.
An inquiry by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in October 2020 that it was not possible to say what had caused the crash.
Investigators scanned the wreckage of the plane, which hit the water near Puffin Island off Anglesey, on 25 November, but were unable to recover it.
A search was launched after failed attempts to contact the aircraft which was discovered in the days after its flight between Caernarfon airport and Llandudno.
Sarah Williams, a primary school teacher, said she had seen a light aircraft flying "close and low" over the coastline at Penmaenmawr and Dwygyfylchi.
Further evidence was given by three investigators from the AAIB who worked with emergency services, the airport and Bangor University which supplied tidal advice as part of the search.
They said it had hit the water while it was intact and that it had been travelling at high speed, nose down on a steep angle for about 90 seconds before crashing.
Mr Last, a consultant engineer and expert witness in radio investigation and communications systems, was a professor emeritus at Bangor University who had joined the Royal Institute of Navigation in 1972.
The inquest heard how he had been feeling unwell a week before his flight due to a cough and a chest infection and had had an episode where he felt like he could have "passed out" while travelling with his son in a car.
However, he had been feeling better when he decided to fly and his family had also considered he was well and "saw nothing unusual in his behaviour", the hearing was told.
Kate Sutherland, acting senior coroner for north west Wales, said an open verdict would be recorded due to insufficient evidence that could provide a detailed reason for Mr Last's death.