Wrexham neighbours rally round woman, 98, after burglary
- Published
Neighbours have presented a 98-year-old woman with gifts, after she was confronted by three burglars in her home.
The woman challenged the intruders before they escaped empty-handed from her house on Camberley Drive in Wrexham nearly two weeks ago.
North Wales Police said she was not injured, but the break-in would have "some physiological impact" on her.
Neighbours set up a fundraiser to "restore a little faith in humanity".
Aided by local councillor Becca Martin and Acton Community Council, flowers were sent to the woman, along with an afternoon tea and shopping vouchers.
'Rallied round'
Ms Martin said: "The community came together after hearing the story and everybody rallied round.
"Because of her age, you'd hate to think of something like that happening to your grandparents.
"Some of the local residents wanted to donate or do something nice and asked if I'd mind setting it up as a central point of contact.
"I love how the community has rallied round."
Police said the "brief confrontation" happened after the woman overheard the intruders throwing furniture around in an attempt to find valuable items.
After the incident, Insp Luke Hughes said: "I am absolutely shocked and appalled that this disgusting offence took place.
"How dare you prey on an elderly victim in this way - you need to know that we will do all that we possibly can to locate you and ensure you get the appropriate justice.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves."
North Wales Police said its inquiries into the incident were ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.