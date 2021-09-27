BBC News

Bedwas: Man arrested after cyclist killed in crash

Published
image source, Google Maps
image captionThe accident happened on Pandy Road, Bedwas at around 13:00 BST on Saturday

A man has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a crash in south Wales.

The 76-year-old cyclist died at the scene of the crash, which involved a Ford Transit and two parked vehicles in Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly county, at around 13:00 BST on Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation, police said.

Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

