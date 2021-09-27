Fuel shortage: Food banks could face empty shelves this week
- Published
Foodbanks in Wales could struggle if fuel supply problems continue, a charity group has warned.
FareShare Cymru, which organises food donations to more than 150 groups, said it was facing major transport issues.
Many UK petrol stations were left dry over the weekend due to panic buying, retailers have said.
In a joint statement, 10 companies, including BP and Shell, said there was plenty of fuel at refineries and urged people to fill up as normal.
For the people who depend upon community groups and foodbanks across south Wales, FoodShare is a "lifeline", the charity said.
Made up of 18 independent organisation, it takes surplus food from across the food industry and distributes it to frontline charities such as food banks.
"It's been a double whammy for us - transport into us with food is proving difficult and is either late or doesn't turn up, but also not having petrol to get food out," said operations manager Gerry Molan.
"Over the last few days we're also finding it hard to fill up.
"We sent volunteers out in our six vans out on Monday to get any petrol they could and only two were able to, and one of hose was limited to £30 worth."
Mr Molan added: "There is lots to think about, such as keeping some of the items cold in chilled vans. Those items only last so long.
"We are just having to take it day to day at the moment. We're not panicking but it could get to the point when we have to make some tough decisions.
"If we're compromised on fuel then it affects what we can do, so if this carries on, then it could put real constraints on what we can distribute."
The UK environment secretary has said people buying fuel when they do not need it are the cause of queues at petrol stations and empty pumps.
Demand for petrol is expected to return to normal levels in the coming days, easing pressure on station forecourts, the fuel industry has said.
In a joint statement on Monday, a group of leading suppliers said: "There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country.
"As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts."