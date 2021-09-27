Snowdonia crash: Tributes to ex-doctor Andy Fowell
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a retired consultant who died after his bike was involved in a crash with a bus.
Andy Fowell, of Llangoed on Anglesey, was killed in the collision on the A4086 between Pen-y-Pass and Nant Peris in Gwynedd on Saturday.
His family said the 66-year-old from Anglesey would be "sorely missed" with his "dry sense of humour and wit".
The crash happened at about 11:30 BST on the road that runs from Llanberis to the top of the pass below Snowdon.
His family said Mr Fowell, who was married with two children, was "passionate" about cycling and had ridden from Instanbul in Turkey to Anglesey to raise £25,000 for St David's Hospital and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
As a former hospital consultant, he set up the Palliative Care Service for north Wales when he took up the post at Bangor's Ysbyty Gwynedd in 1997.
In a statement, his family thanked "everyone at the scene of the accident for all their help and all the emergency services".