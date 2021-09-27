Fuel shortage: Operators 'flat out' to meet customer demands
Suppliers are "flat out" after people have been panic buying fuel "all night", one company has said.
Oil 4 Wales director, Colin Owens, said its garage in Maesteg usually sells between 20,000 and 30,000 litres of fuel, but in the last 24 hours alone, has gone through 100,000.
He described the queues as "carnage".
It follows a Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) poll showing that half of its UK filling stations "were dry" over the weekend.
Mr Owens said the company's oil supplier has "never let us down" and "our tanks are full", adding: "I promise you the garages will balance out again and everyone will be served."
The UK government has announced it plans to introduce temporary work visas for foreign lorry drivers to ease problems.
It is also suspending competition law to allow oil companies to work together to get fuel to forecourts.
Andrew Johnson, who runs Dafarn Newydd Store and fuel station in the village of Llanwyddyn, in Powys, has had to ration fuel to just £10 per customer.
"We've probably done as much fuel over the weekend as we have over the last five days," he said.
He said people were calling from up to 24 miles away asking how much fuel the store had left, which he described as "unheard of".
"We've only got 2,000 litre tanks, people have arrived and they've all just said 'we'll take what we're given'."
But he now only has enough fuel to last the store a day-and-a-half and, without a delivery, will have to close.
On Saturday, UK government ministers announced they are looking to issue about 5,000 temporary visas for foreign lorry drivers to help with the lack of fuel and other products.
But any changes to immigration rules will be short-term, with a cap on the number of workers allowed to enter the UK.
National Farmers Union (NFU) Cymru has written to the prime minister and Wales' secretary of state asking the government to consider getting access to migrant labour.
"If we have got a need in this country and there is an opportunity to fill it by looking to migrant labour from Europe, then I really think we need to drop those barriers," said Abi Reader, a farmer in Wenove, Vale of Glamorgan.
She said she is concerned staff will not have enough fuel to get to work and make deliveries.
"I'm astonished at how much we do rely on it [fuel], we've got various animals in because they're close to calfing, we need to be able to keep their areas clean - that needs machinery - and we are going to need full tanks of fuel everyday for them.
"This is also a significant month for planting, and a lot of our contractors will be relying on full tanks of food to make sure they can get out to the fields and get next years food crop in, so I'm a little bit tense about it."
'Improvements'
The transport secretary previously told people to carry on as normal but amid panic buying, Steve Coombe, of PRA, which represent nearly 3,000 independent fuelling stations, said it is illegal to take more than 30 litres of fuel in any container.
In a straw poll of its members, he said retailers had reported between a 350% and 500% uplift in volume due to panic buying over the weekend.
But he said there "is variance" throughout the country, with some deliveries being made with "no issue" and expects to see improvements by later this week.