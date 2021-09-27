Air pollution: New 50mph speed limits to be enforced
Drivers breaking the speed limit on some of Wales' most polluted roads could face fines from next week.
Cameras have been installed at five locations in south and north-east Wales, where 50mph zones have been introduced.
The Welsh government said air pollution had already been cut by up to 47%.
From 4 October, warning letters will be sent to those breaking the limits - with the worst offenders facing prosecution.
The areas are:
- The A494 between the Wales/England border and St David's Interchange at Ewloe in Flintshire
- The A483 between junctions 5 and 6 at Wrexham
- The A470 between Upperboat and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf
- The M4 motorway between junctions 41 and 42 at Port Talbot
The current variable speed limit on the M4 between junctions 25 and 26 of the M4 at Newport will change to a fixed 50mph limit, with average speed camera enforcements introduced at a later date.
The new zones were introduced after the Welsh government agreed to work on new plans to tackle air pollution following legal proceedings in 2018.
Figures for 2020 and 2021 showed nitrogen dioxide at the five locations had generally been below the legal limit, due to reduced traffic because of the pandemic.
But with traffic now returning to pre-pandemic levels, the Welsh government said it wanted to see "better compliance" in those areas.
Climate change deputy minister, Lee Waters, said things needed to be done differently if climate change was to be tackled.
He said the speed limits were working but enforcement was essential "to achieve the reductions we need to make in the shortest possible time".
Teresa Ciano, manager of road safety partnership GoSafe, said enforcement would inform people of the importance of obeying the speed limit, and prosecute the "most dangerous" drivers.