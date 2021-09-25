Lorry driver shortage: Very little benefit to visa plan, haulier says
There will be "very little benefit" from a temporary scheme to make it easier for lorry drivers to work in the UK, a Welsh haulier has said.
Driver shortages have seen deliveries disrupted over recent weeks, with some petrol stations closing in Wales as people rushed to buy fuel.
It is thought 5,000 visas could be issued, with the UK government expected to reveal more details on Sunday.
It is estimated the UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers.
The Road Haulage Association has said existing shortages were made worse by a number of factors, including the Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.
Doug Jeffery, of the Llanelli-based Owens Group, normally employs between 600 to 650 drivers, but is down 110, and said he had "never seen anything like" the shortages before.
He said: "How much it [the scheme] will help I don't know, but there is nothing else that will help in the short term.
"We have a driver trainee scheme which has had about 300 applicants, but that is a medium-to-long-term solution.
"Between now and Christmas I think it will get much worse before it gets better."
His firm normally increased capacity from October but was currently "struggling to meet normal day-to-day capacity".
"We are about 110 drivers short, we have have had trucks parked up because we have not been able to get drivers," Mr Jeffery said.
"I have been in this industry all my working life and I have never see this before."
He said some drivers were leaving haulage businesses, having accrued 30 or 40 days of holiday during the pandemic.
They were then taking jobs with big retailers offering starting bonuses worth as much as £2,000, he said.
He added: "We just need to open up the UK to make it easier for drivers to drive our trucks."
Chris Bird, managing director of Llantrisant's CJ Bird in Rhondda Cynon Taf, thought the visa scheme would have "very little benefit."
He said he did not think thousands of drivers would come to the UK to work as a result of the visa scheme, which is set to run for three months.
"Drivers can go and work in France where there is a shorter working week and they get paid in Euros," Mr Bird said.
"I don't see them flocking here because we are not the golden goose anymore.
"Previously every pound was worth one-and-a-half euros but that benefit is not there anymore."
Petrol stations shut despite calls for calm
Disruption continued at petrol stations around Wales on Saturday, despite calls for people not to panic buy.
One petrol station boss from Ferndale, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, appealed for calm amid continued high demand for fuel on Saturday.
Some places faced long queues, while a handful of filling stations across Wales closed after running out of petrol and diesel.
North Wales Police said on Saturday there was no disruption to fuel deliveries at most sites and they were expected to continue as usual.
"We urge the public not to form long queues at petrol stations and cause unnecessary obstructions in roads," a spokesman said.
Google traffic mapping showed congestion around supermarkets in many areas.