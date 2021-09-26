Covid case rate continues to rise in Wales
- Published
The Covid-19 case rate continues to rise in Wales, according to latest figures from health officials.
The seven-day average stands at 593.9 per 100,000 people, up from 582 when last reported, on Friday.
A further 13 deaths with coronavirus and 3,303 new cases have also been reported by Public Health Wales (PHW).
The rolling case rate remains highest in Neath Port Talbot at 909.9 cases, followed by 867 in Merthyr Tydfil and 793.3 in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Monmouthshire continues to have the lowest Covid case rate with 309.8, compared with 366.4 in Pembrokeshire, 367.8 in Wrexham, 400.3 in Ceredigion and 425.5 at Anglesey.
Data published on Sunday covers 24 hours to 09:00 on Friday.
New cases include 344 in Rhondda Cynon Taf, 333 in Swansea, 322 in Cardiff, 258 in Caerphilly and 221 in Neath Port Talbot.
The data shows the positivity rate across Wales - the percentage of tests which come back positive - is down slightly to 15%.
The total number of deaths with Covid in Wales now stands at 5,852.
On average, 5.5 people died with Covid each day in the seven days to 23 September.
Updated figures now show 15 people died on 17 September, the highest number in a single day in Wales since 21 February.